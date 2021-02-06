Master Sgt. Christopher Resio, an Air Force Reserve in-service recruiter at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, is one of many Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard recruiters ready to help active-duty Airmen continue serving in the Air Force as force-shaping actions were made necessary by record Air Force retention levels in 2020. The Department of the Air Force has implemented several voluntary officer and enlisted force management programs for fiscal 2021, including an expanded Palace Chase program and limited active-duty service commitment waivers.