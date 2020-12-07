Rep. Carbajal, leaders serve for Thanksgiving at VAFB

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- Base leadership, Rep. Salud Carbajal, United States Congressman, and Gina Carbajal, his wife, serve Thanksgiving lunch to service members at the Breakers Dining Facility Nov. 26 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Leadership participated in this annual tradition, and are often joined by community leaders, to show their appreciation and to spend time with service members, as many are away from family during the holiday season.
