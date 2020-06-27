'Reinventing aerospace': Startup looks to launch its 3D printed rockets out of Vandenberg Air Force Base

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A startup company that is looking to become the first to launch rockets made completely from parts produced with a 3D printer may soon blast its unique vehicles into space from the Lompoc Valley.

Relativity Space, which bills itself as the first company to utilize 3D printing, robotics and artificial intelligence to reinvent aerospace manufacturing, has reached an agreement with the U.S. Air Force to assess the viability of conducting launch operations out of Vandenberg Air Force Base. The company announced the move Wednesday.

Per the Right of Entry agreement, Relativity staff will work alongside 30th Space Wing personnel to review a location currently comprised of a structure referred to as Building 330 and its adjacent land area.

Relativity had already secured a launch site Right of Entry for a pad at Cape Canaveral in Florida, making the VAFB site potentially its second.

“We’re honored to begin this partnership with the 30th Space Wing and join the exclusive group of private space companies able to conduct launches at Vandenberg,” Relativity CEO Tim Ellis said.