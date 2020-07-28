Registration open for rescheduled State of VAFB webinar

The Lompoc and Santa Maria chambers of commerce are accepting registrations for this year’s State of Vandenberg Air Force Base presentation, which will be held online at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.

The event, which was moved online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to feature comments from 30th Space Wing Commander Col. Anthony Mastalir regarding the happenings at VAFB.

The webinar will be presented via Zoom, only to members of the Lompoc and Santa Maria chambers. There is no cost. Registration is required by Tuesday, Aug. 4.

To register, visit lompoc.com or santamaria.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.