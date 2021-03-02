JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas -- Learning professionals across the Air Force can register for the 2021 Air Force Learning Professionals Consortium happening virtually March 23-25.
The event, hosted by Air Education and Training Command Credentialing or AETC/A3B, is an opportunity to bring together and develop the community of knowledgeable and committed learning professionals.
“After the success of the initial event in 2019, we were looking forward to another great event when the pandemic hit last year,” said Dr. Angela Canada, AETC/A3B division chief. “We are so excited to be able to offer this event virtually to our Air Force learning professionals and have a great slate of presenters for the LPC-21.”
Registration to the event is open until March 19 at https://www.militaryexpos.com/lpc/.
This year’s event will take place on Microsoft Teams and will feature presentations and panels from key Air Force learning professionals.
“While we will not be hosting this event in person, we fully expect interaction and collaboration to enhance learning for the men and women we serve,” said Col. Raymond Platt, AETC/A3/6 deputy director for force development.
This year’s theme is “Developing the Airmen We Need” with presentations during the event focused on three areas – people, technology, and learning design and development.
The Learning Professionals Consortium is designed for learning professionals across the Air Force to meet, interact and ultimately collaborate on innovations that will enhance learning for the men and women we serve. AETC/A3B’s goal is to build community learning professionals who work together to accelerate the transformation of the military learning paradigm.
For more information on Air Force learning professionals, visit https://www.learningprofessionals.af.mil/ or https://www.facebook.com/AFlearningprofessionals/.