Public Health: Ensuring deployment readiness

The 30th Medical Group Public Health Office at Vandenberg Air Force Base knows the importance of mission and deployment readiness all too well and has continued to ensure members are ready at a moment’s notice.

To maintain our base readiness and to meet the Air Force mission requirements, it is vital for the base to use the Individual Medical Readiness System to ensure 95 percent of its Airmen are ready to deploy at any given time. This group effort for readiness starts with the Public Health Deployment Health section, as they work as a liaison between other Medical Group agencies and the deploying service member.

“A member will come to see us when they are tasked to deploy, as well as two weeks prior to deploying to ensure they are still medically qualified to deploy and that they have everything they will need prior to going down range,” said Senior Airman Hannah Swims, 30th MDG deployment health section lead. “Lastly, they will see us once they have returned from their deployment to ensure they do not require any medical health appointments before their ‘rest and recovery.’”