When Staff Sgt. Erica Darcy, 614th Air Operation Center intelligence analyst, takes off her uniform for the day, she doesn’t just put on civilian clothes, she puts on a costume and transforms into someone new. For Darcy, it’s more than just dressing up in a costume, it’s a way for her to give back to her community.
Darcy volunteers at various charity events on base and in the local community by dressing up as a princess and dancing, singing and reading to children of all ages in the community. Darcy seeks out events that benefit the local community and dresses up as a way to foster connectedness and make a difference in children’s lives.
“I volunteer so much because I know there are children out there who haven’t met these characters, and it would be like a dream to them,” Darcy said. “I volunteer as a princess to give these children a chance to experience a bit of magic.”
As a mother of three, volunteering has also strengthened her family relationships. During her downtime with her children, Darcy watches the movies that showcase these characters to establish a better understanding for when she dresses up and volunteers. This not only allows her to connect more with her children, but it is also a way for her to be more in character while volunteering in the costumes.
“Even though this takes time away from my family, I feel like I can relate to my daughters better now,” she said. “It has bridged the age gap between me and my kids in a lot of ways, and it strikes up that inner child within me.”
While volunteering is a way for her to engage with the community, Darcy hopes she is setting an example for her three daughters as a hardworking mom who also gives back to her community.
“This hobby has made me a happier person,” Darcy said. “I am passionate about what I do and going to events as a princess directly benefits my desire to make people happy, especially children.”