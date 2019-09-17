The Vandenberg Air Force Base Fire Department is scheduled to conduct a prescribed burn this week of about 30 acres of grassland and coastal sage scrub at Purisima Point Beach.
Burning operations will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, according to VAFB public affairs.
“The goal of this one-day burn is to increase the habitat for the Western snowy plover by recontouring the sand dunes for more suitable nesting conditions while also reducing the risk of wildfire,” read a portion of a statement from the base. “Personnel from VAFB have partnered with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the California Air Resources Board in this effort to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities.”
Anyone who smells smoke is advised by base officials to take precautions and use common sense to reduce harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities.
“When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible,” read the statement from VAFB public affairs. “These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. If you are sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn.”
Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling near prescribed burns.
A portable air monitor will be set up at Vandenberg Middle School to monitor air quality conditions, according to base officials. Data will be available on the Air Pollution Control District's website at www.OurAir.org/todays-air-quality/.
Additional prescribed burns are scheduled to occur through Oct. 31.