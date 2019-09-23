POW/MIA Remembrance Week was saluted at Vandenberg Air Force Base with several events that honored imprisoned, missing and unaccounted service members, and looked to preserving the memories of their contributions.
30th Space Wing Airmen ran through the night during the 24-hour POW/MIA Remembrance Run on Sept. 18, at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Service members ran in 30 to 60 minute shifts in honor of POW/MIA Remembrance Week. Out of respect to those who were lost while serving in the military, Vandenberg Airmen, civilians and spouses kept the flag moving at all times, even during group transitions.
During the run, other members read the names of all Prisoner of War and Missing in Action casualties.
The run was preceded by an opening ceremony on Sept. 16 and a 5K ruck run on Sept. 18.
During the POW/MIA Opening Ceremony, Airmen paid tribute to the POW/MIA flag, which was created as the symbol of our Nation's concern and commitment to resolving as fully as possible the fates of Americans imprisoned, missing and unaccounted for in Southeast Asia, thus ending the uncertainty for their families and the Nation.
The Remembrance Ruck was inspired by the theme “Never Forgotten: Their Sacrifice, Our Mission, Ever Onward.”