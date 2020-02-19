Poll: We asked for potential names for Space Force service members, and you delivered

The U.S. Space Force is looking for feedback from U.S. military space professionals about what Space Force service members should be called – the Air Force refers to service members as ‘airmen’ and the Army refers to service members as ‘soldiers’.

Given the significance a name has to the identity and culture of an organization, the Space Force is taking a deliberate approach to ensure Space Force service member titles and ranks appropriately convey the nature of the newest Armed Forces branch and the domain in which it operates.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Toward that end, Space Force officials are soliciting ideas related to Space Force ranks, names for operational units and what Space Force service members should be called collectively.

- Associated Press

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0