Airmen assigned to 30th Civil Engineer Squadron prepared for pole-top rescue training Aug. 23 at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
During their weekly drills, the Airmen practice emergency life-saving maneuvers to retrieve members who may become injured while working on a power pole.
While working pole-top, there are many risks service members could encounter such as electrocution and burns, making it imperative that proper rescue procedures are in place
Each service member had four minutes to climb a power pole, retrieve a dummy, and lower the dummy safely to the ground.
The Airmen also practice confined space rescue and bucket truck rescue to ensure each Airmen is prepared during an emergency situation.