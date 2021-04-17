Australian Army Brigadier Nerolie McDonald, left, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command vice director for Intelligence, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jennifer Short, Pacific Air Forces chief of staff, render salutes alongside a flight of multilateral Indo-Pacific partners during a visit to the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial, Honolulu, Hawaii, March 30, 2021. The memorial visit was organized as part of PACAF’s first Women, Peace, and Security symposium, which enabled PACAF Airmen to work alongside partner nations to ensure the safety, security, and the protection of human rights among women and girls, especially during conflict and crisis.