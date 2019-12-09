Children from throughout the Central Coast gathered Saturday on Vandenberg Air Force Base for an early Christmas celebration that has become an annual holiday tradition.
Almost 145 children participated in this year’s Operation Kids Christmas, an event in which children from area families in need are treated to games, crafts, snacks, gifts and a visit from Santa Claus.
During Saturday’s celebration, each child was given a bag with three to four gifts and treated to an afternoon of activities.
Col. Anthony Mastalir, the commander of the 30th Space Wing, said he was proud of all the base personnel who helped make this year’s event possible.


“Every year for the last 60 years, the men and women of Vandenberg have dedicated their time and money to Operations Kids Christmas, all in service to local kids,” he said. “The holidays are an especially great time to reflect and pay it forward, and there is nothing better than spending some of that time with the children of our local community.”
Operation Kids Christmas began at VAFB in 1959 to brighten the holidays for underprivileged youth, according to founder Michael Petlantsky, an Orcutt resident who died in 2012.
Dozens of volunteers — many of them airmen stationed at VAFB — continued the tradition Saturday by donating their time from early morning to early afternoon to ensure the visiting children had as much fun as possible.
Capt. Emilio Becerra, a 381st Training Group executive officer, was the lead coordinator of this year’s Operation Kids Christmas.
“I absolutely love being able to give back to the local community and truly value my experience hanging out with kids,” he said. “I couldn’t have done this without the help of my fellow airmen, and I am so proud of how much we accomplished this year and every year.”
