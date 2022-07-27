VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- As the old adage goes, “One door closes, another opens,” this too can be said for leadership positions held on military installations, where a person will occupy that spot for two or so years.

With the sunset of the command chief position on space force bases, two new positions will take its place. Sacramento native Chief Master Sgt. Heath Jennings will take the new mantle of Senior Enlisted Leader. He will be an advisor for anything related to Space Launch Delta 30, and the command’s primary advocate for issues affecting enlisted Guardians.

Chief Jennings voiced his excitement to become the first Senior Enlisted Leader.

