An operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for launch between the hours of 11:01 p.m. Thursday and 5:01 a.m. Friday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The Air Force Global Strike Command ICBM routine test, scheduled years in advance, is to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and accuracy of the nation’s nuclear deterrent weapon system, agency officials said.
In accordance with standard procedures, the United States has transmitted a prelaunch notification, pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct, and notified the Russian government in advance, pursuant to New START treaty obligations, officials reported.