No coronavirus cases at Vandenberg Air Force Base, officials report

A 30th Space Wing public affairs officer debunked rumors Wednesday evening that coronavirus cases have been reported at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Air Force 2nd Lt. Kaylee Schanda said that no one has been placed in isolation or quarantine nor has anyone been monitored or placed under investigation for COVID-19, generally referred to as coronavirus.
"As members of this community, our aim is to maintain transparency regarding events that may impact our local community, and we will continue to keep everyone informed regarding any matters that may arise," she said.
The virus, as of Thursday, had infected more than 82,000 people in 48 countries and is believed to have led to more than 2,800 deaths. The vast majority of the infections are based in China.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday it expects coronavirus to spread in the U.S. and asked Americans to prepare.
As of Thursday, there were 60 reported cases of coronavirus infections among Americans, including 33 in California. There have been no reported cases in Santa Barbara County.
A 23-year-old man on Tuesday became the first U.S. servicemember to test positive for coronavirus. The man is a soldier with the U.S. Forces Korea and was stationed in South Korea. He is reportedly being quarantined at his home off base.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.