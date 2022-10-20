SAPR

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office at Hawk's Cove, Vandenberg Space Force Base.

 Courtesy

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Uniformed Airmen and Guardians who experience sexual harassment now have the option to file a restricted or unrestricted report with the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office to access advocacy services and supportive referrals.

This change now allows members to seek support services for both sexual harassment and sexual assault from one office.

Brig. Gen. Debra A. Lovette, Integrated Resilience director, said the new policy reflects the Department of the Air Force’s commitment to expanding support for victims, and strengthening a culture of respect, dignity and honor for all who serve.

 

