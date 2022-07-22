220614-F-VD855-1018

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Cabral, 52nd Security Forces member, performs a physical therapy exercise in the medical clinic at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 14. Providing an avenue for Airmen to rehabilitate on base helps 52nd Fighter Wing Airmen to maintain physical readiness to support worldwide Air Force operations.

 Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — A new medical profile system aimed at improving communication and overall readiness has been developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory in collaboration with the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency and the Defense Health Agency and is scheduled to roll out to military treatment facilities later this summer.

The Airman and Guardian Availability Management system will continue to reside in the Aeromedical Services Information Management System, but will be the new way of generating a profile. ASIMS is a web-based application that provides the Air Force the capability to track medical readiness, including immunization data, through a web portal for all personnel both in fixed or deployed facilities, and for security purposes, must be accessed using a Common Access Card.

AGAM is currently being tested at 14 locations including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio; Fairchild AFB, Washington; Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey; Travis AFB, California; Beale AFB, California; Shaw AFB, South Carolina; Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota; as well as seven Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve units.

