Stand Down services

Veterans took advantage of Stand Down services, including 101 who got haircuts and 30 who went through Dignity Health assessments. There were 60 vision screenings, 394 bus tokens were given to assist with follow-up appointments, and 100 veterans signed up for Santa Maria Public Library cards.

Additionally, the American Red Cross gave out 1,500 bottles of water, 150 rolls of toilet paper, 600 trash bags and 150 tooth brushes. Thirty veterans received follow-up appointments for United Way Home for Good and 24 were served by New Beginnings Counseling Center.

Raytheon, RG Next and InDyne Inc. spoke with more than 100 veterans about jobs; 26 veterans met with the Probation Department; 42 veterans made contact with Santa Barbara County Legal Aid; and the Santa Barbara Public Defenders Office helped veterans with outstanding traffic warrants and other legal matters.

One vet even had an out-of-state criminal case handled and dismissed, while five veterans were able to get traffic warrants heard and dismissed.