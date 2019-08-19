As of Aug. 15, the 2nd Space Launch Squadron officially activated, following the inactivation of the 1st Air and Space Test Squadron and the 4th Space Launch Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Col. Kenneth Decker Jr., 4th SLS commander, relinquished command to Lt. Col. Brian Chatman, 1st ASTS commander, following which Chatman took command of the new 2nd SLS.
To ensure mission efficiency, the focus of the 2nd SLS mission is to drive Air Force innovation by evaluating, operating and assessing the launch and land technologies and capabilities.
Due to the similar space lift capabilities and mission sets between the 1st ASTS and the 4th SLS, the merge will support the continuation of mission assurance to space but will streamline operations into one consolidated squadron.
This is not the first time the 2nd SLS existed at Vandenberg AFB. The 2nd SLS was previously active from 1990 to 2005 and managed Titan heritage launches, but it was deactivated and merged with the 4th SLS following the last Titan IV launch on Oct. 19, 2005.
While the change will aid range operations, the merge will also simplify processes and provide an effective work flow with commercial partners and new entry providers by becoming a one-stop shop for the Western Range.
“We are realigning how we are structured on the Western Range to get after efficiency for national space launch capabilities,” said Chatman. “The culture across Space Command is changing to focus on efficient, innovative operations.”