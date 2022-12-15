121522 NASA

The SWOT mission is scheduled for liftoff at 3:46 a.m. Friday from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

 Contributed, NASA/Keegan Barber

This launch report is current as of Thursday at 4:45 p.m. New mission updates are available at www.nasa.gov/nasalive/

A launch by NASA and the French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatiales that was scheduled for liftoff Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base was delayed and rescheduled for Friday morning at 3:46 a.m.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, which is slated to carry the mission's Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite to orbit, reportedly went vertical Wednesday on the pad at Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) when teams identified moisture in two Merlin engines on the rocket’s first stage booster.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0