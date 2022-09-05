090522 NASA launch

A rendition of the JPSS-2 satellite in space.

 Contributed, Lamont W. Harvey

NASA and NOAA are targeting Nov. 1 for the launch of a weather satellite aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NOAA are partners in the development, launch, testing and operation of all the satellites in the JPSS program, or Joint Polar Satellite System.

The JPSS-2 satellite will join a constellation of satellites that orbit from the North to the South poles, circling Earth 14 times a day and providing a full view of the entire globe twice daily, according to NASA officials.

