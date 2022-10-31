103122 NASA NOAA Launch
Teams at Vandenberg Space Force Base hoist the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA’s Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) mission into a vertical position in preparation for a move into the Vertical Integration Facility.

 Contributed, USSF 30th Space Wing/Steve Gerlich

NASA and United Launch Alliance announced a delay for the JPSS-2 and LOFTID launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base initially set for Tuesday morning. The agencies now are targeting no earlier than Nov. 9 for liftoff.

Part of the mission to launch a JPSS-2 weather satellite into low-Earth orbit is a partnership between NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). A secondary mission, a flight test demonstration of the Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) technology, will be simultaneously conducted by NASA and ULA.

The inflatable heat shield technology is designed for atmospheric entry and re-entry, which ULA officials say could one day could help land humans on Mars and play an integral part in the agency's reusability plan to recover the main engines of a future Vulcan rocket.

