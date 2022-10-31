NASA and United Launch Alliance announced a delay for the JPSS-2 and LOFTID launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base initially set for Tuesday morning. The agencies now are targeting no earlier than Nov. 9 for liftoff.
Part of the mission to launch a JPSS-2 weather satellite into low-Earth orbit is a partnership between NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). A secondary mission, a flight test demonstration of the Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) technology, will be simultaneously conducted by NASA and ULA.
The inflatable heat shield technology is designed for atmospheric entry and re-entry, which ULA officials say could one day could help land humans on Mars and play an integral part in the agency's reusability plan to recover the main engines of a future Vulcan rocket.
Re-entry of the LOFIT shield, which is expected to splash down approximately 500 miles off the coast of Hawaii, will make it the largest blunt object to ever return from space to Earth, according to reports.
Success of the overall mission includes sending up JPSS-2, a third satellite in the Joint Polar Satellite System series responsible for carrying at least four advanced instruments to measure weather and climate conditions on Earth.
The JPSS-2 satellite will join a constellation of satellites that orbit from the North to the South poles, circle Earth 14 times a day, and provide a full view of the entire globe twice daily, according to NASA officials.
The cluster of satellites feed forecasting models that offer insight into weather events that include rainfall, snow, hurricanes, and environmental hazards such as forest fires and volcanic activity.
Data captured are critical to long-term forecasts and help scientists predict and prepare people for extreme weather events and climate change, officials said.
New updates and a mission advisory will be issued when NASA TV coverage is finalized.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.