VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- Through partnerships with local training agencies, Vandenberg AFB’s motorcycle safety program helps maintain military readiness by ensuring Airman are taught necessary lifesaving skills for riding on the open road.
The program ensures riders have access to courses for all skill levels, ranging from a beginner’s course to courses designed to fine-tune and build upon riders’ skills.
“I think this program is important because without it, far too many riders wouldn’t have access to the basic rider’s course,” said Airman 1st Class Disney Hook, 30th Space Communication Squadron motorcycle safety representative and client systems technician. “There are countless maneuvers and techniques taught in the courses that can save your life. Even if you’re already an experienced rider, these courses will still make you better.”
Before hitting the road at Vandenberg, riders are required to go through a basic rider’s course offered by local partners. After the basic course, riders are allowed to take up to one course per quarter to hone safe street-riding skills and are required to complete a refresher course after one year.
“The great thing about our partners is that they provide almost everything for your training,” said Staff Sgt. Carissa Klevenberg-Barerra, 30th Space Wing occupational safety and motorcycle safety program manager. “They provide helmets and motorcycles to use throughout the course, and the only things students need to bring are gloves, over the ankle boots and a long sleeves.”
The program ensures training is accessible to all Airmen by streamlining training processes and reimbursing the course costs after completion.
“This program benefits Airmen by making sure potential and current riders are educated on the skills taught in these courses,” said Hook. “The partnerships the program has formed are ensuring Airmen ride safely and are ready for the open road.”
For more information on the motorcycle safety program, contact (805)-606-8812.