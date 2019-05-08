For the second time in eight days, a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, is scheduled to take place from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The operational test launch is planned for a window between 12:39 and 6:39 a.m. Thursday, May 9, from northern VAFB. The purpose of the test, according to Air Force Global Strike Command, is to “validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.”
A similar test took place from the base in the early morning hours of May 1.
The Minuteman III missile system is the only ground-based nuclear weapon system utilized by the U.S.