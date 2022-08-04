Minuteman III
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test on Aug. 2, 2017, at Vandenberg Space Force Base. A new test launch has been scheduled for the near future, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

 Contributed, U.S. Air Force

Plans for a scheduled Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test from Vandenberg Space Force Base this week have been rescheduled "for the near future," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.

Officials did not confirm an original launch date, but navigational warnings broadcast Thursday by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for the area of Eastern North Pacific/California alerted mariners in the area of "hazardous operations." 

An alternate launch date has yet to be released. 

