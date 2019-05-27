MILITARY STAR® and Unilever are making this summer even brighter for 50 military shoppers with $25,000 in giveaways.
On July 15, all MILITARY STAR cardholders will automatically be entered into a drawing. Fifty winners selected at random will receive $500 MILITARY STAR statement credits.
“It’s always an honor to give back to service members and families who give so much to this country,” said Vandenberg Exchange General Manager Ladda Thomas. “MILITARY STAR supports our troops not only with everyday savings and discounts but also with great giveaways like this. We hope Vandenberg will be represented among the winners.”
Shoppers can apply for a MILITARY STAR card at the Vandenberg Exchange or online at MyECP.com any time prior to July 15 and, upon account approval, be entered into the giveaway.
Winners will be announced on or about Aug. 15. No purchase necessary to win. For complete rules, visit MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange.com.
The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve.