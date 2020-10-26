MILITARY STAR shoppers can budget for large purchases with Pay Your Way plans

As the holidays approach, MILITARY STAR® cardholders at Vandenberg have a budget-friendly way to get through their shopping lists with Pay Your Way.
A financing program that provides fixed monthly payments at a reduced, fixed annual percentage rate of 9.99%, Pay Your Way offers three plans:
• 36 months for purchases from $300 to $499.99.
• 36 months or 48 months for purchases from $500-$999.99.
• 36 months, 48 months or 60 months for purchases greater than $1,000.
“Pay Your Way makes holiday budgeting easier,” said Vandenberg Exchange General Manager, Ladda Thomas. “The plans allow for more flexibility when it’s time to pick up the perfect holiday gifts for family, friends or even yourself.”
Pay Your Way is available at Army and Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Corps exchange main stores, as well as ShopMyExchange.com. Express and fuel locations are excluded. Vandenberg shoppers can use multiple Pay Your Way plans (based on available credit).
Veterans with service-connected disabilities can use Pay Your Way as they mark their first holiday shopping season with expanded in-store exchange shopping benefits. Pay Your Way is also available to Veterans who have verified their eligibility to use their lifelong exchange benefit at ShopMyExchange.com.
Cardholders can estimate monthly payments on qualifying Pay Your Way purchases using the calculator at MyECP.com/Calculator (accessible through QR codes located on signage throughout exchange stores).
Vandenberg shoppers earn 2% in rewards on qualifying Pay Your Way purchases. MILITARY STAR® cardholders earn $20 rewards cards for every 2,000 points credited to their account.
The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service through the Exchange Credit Program and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.
