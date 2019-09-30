U.S. military officials are set to formally recognize the establishment of a key component of the country’s restructured space command during an event Tuesday at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Gen. John Raymond, the commander of the newly formed U.S. Space Command, is expected to preside over the ceremony at VAFB, one of four military installations selected to host branches of the new Combined Force Space Component Command. The branch at VAFB is the Combined Space Operations Center.
VAFB's selection as part of the new space command was revealed in July.
The establishment of the Combined Force Space Component Command is unrelated to the U.S. Space Force that has been proposed by President Donald Trump as the nation's sixth military branch.
Raymond is slated to be joined at the Tuesday ceremony at VAFB by Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting, who was appointed commander of the Combined Force Space Component Command, and Brig. Gen. Matthew Davidson, the new command's deputy commander.
The mission of the Combined Force Space Component Command, according to 30th Space Wing public affairs, will be to “plan, integrate, conduct, and assess global space operations in order to deliver combat relevant space capabilities to combatant commanders, coalition partners, the joint force and the nation.”
The Combined Force Space Component Command is tasked with planning and executing space operations through four operations centers. In addition to the Combined Space Operations Center at VAFB, those locations include the Missile Warning Center at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Colorado; the Joint Overhead Persistent Infrared Center at Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado; and the Joint Navigation Warfare Center at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico.
The Combined Force Space Component Command, according to the Air Force, will provide space capabilities such as space situational awareness, space electronic warfare, satellite communications, missile warning, nuclear detonation detection, environmental monitoring, navigation warfare and other roles in support of U.S. Space Command and the other combatant commands.
It also provides support to, and receives support from, coalition operations centers, the 30th Space Wing reported. Those include the Australian Space Operations Center, Canadian Space Operations Center and United Kingdom Space Operations Center.
During Tuesday's ceremony, it is expected that Raymond and Whiting will highlight the restructuring of the U.S. Department of Defense’s space enterprise, as well as the Combined Force Space Component Command's roles and responsibilities in support of national security objectives.
Space-related personnel from Australia, Canada, and the U.K. are already currently stationed at VAFB, working alongside U.S. space operators through the Combined Space Operations Center. Additionally, national liaisons from France, Germany, and the U.K. are stationed at VAFB as part of U.S. Space Command’s Multinational Space Collaboration office.
The Combined Space Operations Center was established at VAFB on July 18, 2018.