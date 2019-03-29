On April 13, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating Purple Up Day, a worldwide recognition of the strength and sacrifice of military children, by offering free treats to any child wearing purple at participating Vandenberg Exchange restaurants.
“Military children experience unique challenges, from parents being deployed to frequent moves to changing schools,” said Exchange General Manager, Ladda Thomas. “The indomitable spirit of our Nation’s youngest heroes is an inspiration to the military community, and the Vandenberg Exchange is honored to salute their service on Purple Up Day.”
This offer is valid April 13 only; any child 18 or younger who wears purple is eligible to receive one free treat while supplies last from the following participating restaurants:
• Burger King – vanilla soft serve
• Subway – one cookie
• La Chiquita – one free churro
• Dominos - four free bread sticks
Purple Up Day is held annually during Month of the Military Child, which recognizes the contributions of Warfighters’ children to the armed forces community. The color purple symbolizes the combined colors of all military branches: Army green, Navy blue, Marine red, Coast Guard blue and Air Force blue.
Shoppers can contact the Vandenberg Exchange at 805-734-5521 for more information. Families can learn more about the Month of the Military Child and upcoming events on Vandenberg Exchange Facebook page