Boy Scout Troop 41 stands proudly holding flags from each U.S. military branch during a Memorial Day ceremony held Monday at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall.

Local residents, veterans and officials gathered at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall Monday to pay homage to those who lost their lives in battle, and offer prayers of safety for those currently serving in the United States armed forces.

The national Memorial Day holiday is a day of remembrance of all servicemen and women who died fighting for freedom in some 60 military actions that claimed 1.4 million lives over a 234-year span.

Retired United States Air Force Lt. Col. Alvin Salge, commander of VFW Post 7139, emceed the ceremony, which included visiting Post speakers and American Legion Post 160 members who each offered words of gratitude and condolence.

Solvang resident and retired U.S. Marine Lt. Col Chris Nielsen, a Desert Storm and Iraqi War veteran, salutes a wreath honoring the fallen, placed in front of the flag pole at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall Monday during a Memorial Day ceremony.

 

