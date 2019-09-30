{{featured_button_text}}
Military Working Dog Bberick

Meet Military Working Dog Bberick, the most sociable dog in Vandenberg Air Force Base's kennel.

Bberick is a 3 year old Belgian Malinois born at the 341 Training Squadron at JBSA Lackland through their Puppy Program.

During his time in the program, Bberick was fostered for 6 months before returning for his MWD training and arriving at Vandenberg for duty.

According to his handler, Bberick is a very fast learner, and will no doubt make a great addition to Team V!

