Meet Military Working Dog Bberick, the most sociable dog in Vandenberg Air Force Base's kennel.
Bberick is a 3 year old Belgian Malinois born at the 341 Training Squadron at JBSA Lackland through their Puppy Program.
During his time in the program, Bberick was fostered for 6 months before returning for his MWD training and arriving at Vandenberg for duty.
According to his handler, Bberick is a very fast learner, and will no doubt make a great addition to Team V!