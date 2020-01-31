Marine Corps veteran, firefighter hiking to raise awareness of PTSD

The hike isn’t simply about awareness, he said, but to also carry on the legacy of his older brother.

“I’m a little brother who wakes up every day without my older brother,” Preston said.

Originally from Cincinnati, Preston grew up in a household steeped in Marine Corps tradition. His dad and both of his brothers also were Marines.

Preston chose San Diego because it signifies the place where his father went to boot camp.

“I wanted to finish in San Diego because my father always talked about that and he was always proud of his service,” Preston said. “My journey to the Marine Corps was through my father. It set the path in my life.”

Preston himself served from 2000 to 2004 as an infantry radio operator, deploying both to Afghanistan and Iraq.

Tragedy struck four years ago when his father died during surgery, and six months after that, his brother Michael died.

Preston believes his brother’s 20-year career as a police officer in Northern Kentucky had something to do with his death.