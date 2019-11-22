Air Force Maj. Gen. John Shaw took command of the Combined Force Space Component Command and 14th Air Force from Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting during a change of command ceremony Wednesday at the Combined Space Operations Center on Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Air Force Gen. John Raymond, commander of the U.S. Space Command and Air Force Space Command, presided over the ceremony, which officially recognized Shaw as the new commander of the Combined Force Space Component Command and 14th Air Force; and Whiting’s new assignment as the deputy commander of the Air Force Space Command.
“Today we mark the change of command for two very important commands, and we celebrate two exceptional officers, and space giants, if you will, in our Air Force — Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting and Maj. Gen. John Shaw,” Raymond said. “In this trading places scenario, Air Force Space Command and U.S. Space Command win big at both ends of the trade.”
Prior to the change, Shaw served as the deputy commander for Air Force Space Command, assisting the commander in organizing, training, equipping and maintaining mission-ready space forces and providing missile warning, positioning, navigation and timing, and communications capabilities for U.S. Space Command and other combatant commands.
You have free articles remaining.
As commander, Shaw is now responsible for the Combined Force Space Component Command mission to plan, integrate, conduct, and assess global space operations in order to deliver combat relevant space capabilities to combatant commanders, coalition partners, the Joint Force, and the nation.
Additionally, Shaw is responsible for the 14th Air Force mission to produce combat-ready airmen to gain and maintain space superiority the U.S. and its allies.
“The Combined Force Space Component Command and 14th Air Force are at the nexus of a lot of the change you are going to witness in the next few years,” Shaw said. “I’m excited to be here … and I can’t wait to get started.”