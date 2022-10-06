Lompoc's Surf Beach to remain open year-round, beginning in 2020
A family plays at Surf Beach, west of Lompoc, in this Feb. 15, 2018, file photo. The city of Lompoc announced Friday that the beach would remain open throughout next year's snowy plover nesting season regardless of trespass violations.

 Len Wood, Staff

All sections of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches have fully reopened to the public as of Sept. 26, four days ahead of the scheduled end of annually enforced restrictions to protect the threatened Western Snowy Plover and its nesting habitat under the Endangered Species Act, according to Vandenberg Space Force Base officials.

Under the Endangered Species Act of 1973, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's biological opinion requires the Space Launch Delta 30 commander to enforce restrictions on all three beaches annually from March 1 through Sept. 30.

Since all plover chicks have reportedly fledged, Vandenberg officials directed all beaches be reopened.

