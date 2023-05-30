Bob Lawrence does pushups at the grave of his former Cabrillo High School student, Air Force Capt. Derek Argel, who died May 30, 2005 fighting in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Lawrence, family members and friends honor each year of Argel’s passing with pushups wherever they are. Lawrence visited the decorated serviceman’s grave after the Memorial Day ceremony at Lompoc’s Evergreen Cemetery.
Members of the community gathered at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery on Memorial Day to honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice with their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The morning ceremony, hosted by the American Legion William “Bill” Proud Post 211, began with a solemn invocation, the laying of wreaths to honor the fallen, and words from military and community guest speakers.
Keynote speaker U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cherise L. Mosley, Space Launch Delta 30 Senior Enlisted Airman also provided words of tribute.
"In paying homage to those we have lost, we also acknowledge the incredible sacrifices made not only by our brave service members, but also by their families," said Mosley. "We stand united in offering our support, compassion and gratitude to the families of the fallen, whose strength and resilience are an inspiration to all of us."
