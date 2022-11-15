Local veterans, active duty, their families and members of the community gathered at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall Friday to honor those who have served in the U.S. military.
The Veterans Day morning ceremony began on the front lawn with a flag-raising ceremony conducted by members of the Solvang American Legion Post 160, and the playing of "To the Color" by bugler Michael Roberts.
Attendees retreated inside the hall where the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale sang the Star Spangled Banner as members of the audience joined in, which was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by event emcee and retired United States Air Force Lt. Col. Alvin Salge, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139.
During Salge's opening remarks, he explained the significance of the day, to "honor and salute all American veterans who, throughout our history, have unselfishly placed their lives on the line for freedom."
He explained that Veterans Day started as Armistice Day, marking the end of hostilities in WWI — "the war to end all wars, at the 11th hour on 11 Nov. 1918."
"Today, we’re celebrating the 104th anniversary of the WWI Armistice that ended the hostilities in the War," he said, noting that Congress made Armistice Day a national holiday in 1938 that then became Veterans Day in 1954.
"We honor all veterans this year and especially honor the veterans who came home with disabilities, being scarred for life," Salge said. "Even now our active duty service men and women are still on high alert against terrorism worldwide to maintain our U.S. security.
"Our current servicemen and women never hesitate when given orders to complete all their duties eagerly and professionally just as the veterans throughout our history," he said. "Today we honor and salute all veterans who answered the call to protect us and our freedom."
Organizations supporting the ceremony included the Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops 007, the Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble, Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach that catered lunch in the American Legion Hall, as well as the local Daughters of the American Revolution and American Heritage Girls chapters.
Keynote speaker, Col. Bryan Titus, operations vice commander for Space Launch Delta 30 at Vandenberg Space Force Base attended and spoke, and was later joined by other distinguished speakers: Art Kaslow, a retired U.S. Army colonel and member of the VFW and American Legion, and Alejandra Sanchez, an Iraq War veteran and American Legion and VFW chaplain.
Salge closed the ceremony with words of gratitude.
"I deeply thank you for your continuing support of veterans," he said.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.