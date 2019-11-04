The Hoyt S. Vandenberg Saddle Club held its 2nd annual Halloween Schooling Horse Show on October 27. The event included 30 classes for English and Western riders of all ages and a costume parade for riders and horses.
This year’s event boasted 35 riders, mostly youth, competing for ribbons and trophies. “It’s a great opportunity for young riders to show their horses and gain experience in the ring,” says Mary Reynolds, the event’s coordinator.
The highlight of the day included the costume class where riders and horses dressed for Halloween. Awards were given for most creative, cutest, and scariest costumes. “People had a lot of fun dressing up with their horses,” said Reynolds.
The club hosted three horse shows last year, and this was the last one for this year. In 2018, the Halloween show attracted 27 entries. “Traveling hours to horse shows is expensive, so we’re glad to offer these local events for the Central Coast and to see more people participating,” says Reynolds.
The day-long event was free to the public. “We want people to see what we have to offer. Being involved with horses is such a great activity for families and individuals,” says Reynolds.
Currently, the club has 30 members and 40 horses, not including six security forces horses, but is equipped to stable 96 horses. The facility sits on over 37 acres of leased plains, ocean views, and lakeside trails adjacent to Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The club is comprised of 52 barns and four separate arenas. Members take care of their own barns and horses, and the club schedules one work day each month when members pitch in with general maintenance and special projects.
Hoyt S. Vandenberg Saddle Club was established in 1958 and is a private organization and is not a part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and has no governmental status. Membership in the club is available to active duty military personnel, retirees, and DoD civilians.