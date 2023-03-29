Soccer

The Air Force Men's Soccer Team began its strenuous tryout process at Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 23. The tryouts consist of approximately one and a half weeks of drills and scrimmages to reveal the best of the best. Twenty eight men from across the nation came to try out for the team. However, only 18 of them can make the cut.

 Contributed
