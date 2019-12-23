Leaders welcome U.S. Space Force

By creating a new, separate service with a dedicated purpose, the U.S. will maintain space superiority, even as space becomes more crowded and contested. The NDAA also directs the Space Force “shall provide the freedom of operation in, from and to space, while providing prompt and sustained space operations.”

“What an opportunity to be here at the creation of this new service,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein. “Now we must get to work building a service focused on space operations, created on a foundation of trust and confidence and with its own unique space culture. I am honored to be part of this historic moment and eager to work with my teammate and fellow joint chief, the chief of Space Operations.”

Space is essential to America’s security and prosperity, so much so that a branch of the military dedicated to its defense and “rules-based” future is required.

The National Defense Strategy clearly articulates that U.S. adversaries have turned space into a warfighting domain and continue to threaten U.S. national interests. The Space Force will organize, train and equip forces to address these growing threats. The creation of the U.S. Space Force represents a monumental change in the nation’s warfighting capabilities and the ability to fight and win future conflicts.