U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 132 at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, sit next to F-22 Raptors assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardason, Alaska, during Red Flag 21-1 at Nellis AFB, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2021. Red Flag is the U.S. Air Force’s premier air-to-air combat training exercise, which provides aircrews the experiences of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.