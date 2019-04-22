VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) Lt. Gen. Jun Nagashima, Commandant, Air Staff College, and JASDF officials visited the Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) at Vandenberg AFB April 13.
During the visit Nagashima and JASDF officials received briefings about the Joint Force Space Component Command (JFSCC), CSpOC, 18th Space Control Squadron (18SPCS), and Multinational Space Collaboration (MSC) office.
The JFSCC is actively working with the JASDF to support Space Situational Awareness (SSA), data sharing, and multinational activities.
“We are committed to working with our Japanese allies to strengthen our ability to defend our nations from all threats, including threats that extend into the space domain.” said Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting, Deputy Joint Force Space Component Commander.
The visit followed Nagashima’s attendance at the Air Chief’s Conference in Colorado Springs, Colo. Whiting briefed Nagashima and Air Chiefs from 11 additional nations about the JFSCC’s efforts to integrate international space operations during the Air Chief’s Conference April 11.
Liaison officers from Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States are currently assigned to the MSC office in the 18SPCS at Vandenberg AFB. Exchange officers from Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom are currently assigned to the CSpOC at Vandenberg AFB.
“We have liaison and exchange officers here every day, improving our ability to operate together. We are stronger together, and our partnerships and alliances set us apart from our competitors,” said Whiting. “We were honored to have Lt. Gen. Nagashima visit us at Vandenberg; and we are looking forward to working with our Japanese allies more in the future.”