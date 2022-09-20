Convoy

Space Launch Delta 30 Safety and Security Forces personnel carry out the critical and delicate task of transporting high-value and sometime hazardous aerospace hardware and support equipment though Vandenberg Space force base, California. Along with every launch, road convoys traverse base roads, and drivers should be prepared to adjust and only pass when directed.

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — Vandenberg Space Force Base has become a hotbed of launch activity. Along with every launch, convoys of all sizes and shapes moving high-value hazardous aerospace hardware and support equipment traverse our roadways.

These convoys, performed under the auspices of Colonel Robert Long, SLD 30 Commander, follow policy directives established by Security Forces and Safety and are recorded for future review if needed. Correspondingly, all personnel driving on base must be prepared to encounter a convoy and must respect the convoy’s lead and trail support vehicles.

Convoys are stressful for both personnel supporting the convoy and for other vehicles on the road. Because loads can be very large, heavy, extremely expensive and sometimes sensitive, convoys move slowly and methodically to ensure safe transport from point A to point B.

 

