Indian immigrant living the American dream, shooting for the stars in Air Force Reserve

Airman 1st Class Sorav Basu Roy (left), an air transportation specialist assigned to the 482nd Fighter Wing, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, and a commercial airline pilot with United Express, is living the American dream. Basu Roy is pictured here in the cockpit of a Bombardier Canadair Regional Jet aircraft with his co-pilot Nicholas Emery, who is also a warrant officer serving in the Army National Guard.