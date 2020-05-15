I go; fighting the Mental Health stigma

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am Maj Michael Barlow. I am an Airman in the United States Air Force, Director of Operations at the 614th Combat Training Squadron, and I go to Mental Health.

While I am a private person and typically have no desire to share my personal life with the world, I have realized that silence on this issue is not only not working; it’s having lethal effects. That’s not something that I can be a part of, so I end my silence here.

In all honesty, my silence ended several months ago when I first shared my story publicly with my unit. It was late 2019, and Air Force suicide numbers were trending higher than ever before. We didn’t know it then, but we would finish the year with a 33% increase from 2018 and the highest number on record – 137. We lost one of our Wingmen roughly every three days.

When it came to my mental health, I had known for years that something was wrong, but it was only within the past couple of years that I finally decided to seek diagnosis and treatment at the Mental Health Clinic at my previous base.