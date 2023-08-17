UPDATE: Aug. 17, 4:45 p.m. - On Thursday afternoon, SpaceX announced the postponement of a Starlink mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base due to storm activity in the Pacific. The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E has been delayed until Monday, Aug. 21, at the earliest. 

Hurricane Hilary, a major storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast, could bring heavy rain to the southwestern U.S. by the weekend. 

The storm could have impacted recovery efforts of the first stage rocket, planned to land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

