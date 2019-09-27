The Vandenberg Air Force Base Fire Department conducted a prescribed burn of 30 acres of grassland and coastal sage scrub Sept. 18 at Purisima Point Beach.
A team of 18 Vandenberg Hotshots worked on the controlled burn, according to VAFB public affairs.
“The goal of this one-day burn is to increase the habitat for the Western snowy plover by recontouring the sand dunes for more suitable nesting conditions while also reducing the risk of wildfire,” read a portion of a statement from the base. “Personnel from VAFB have partnered with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the California Air Resources Board in this effort to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities.”
A portable air monitor was set up at Vandenberg Middle School to monitor air quality conditions, according to base officials.
Additional prescribed burns are scheduled to occur through Oct. 31.