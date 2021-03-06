210208-F-NX702-1002
Buy Now
Airman 1st Class Dwane Young
Tactical aircraft maintainers assigned to the 34th Fighter Generation Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, pose for a photo between two F-35A Lightning II fighter jets before a Red Flag 21-1 mission at Nellis AFB, Nev., Feb. 8, 2021. Red Flag prepares maintenance personnel, ground controllers and space and cyber operators to support tasks within the same tactical environment as pilots and senior leaders.
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you