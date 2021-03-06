Tactical aircraft maintainers assigned to the 34th Fighter Generation Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, pose for a photo between two F-35A Lightning II fighter jets before a Red Flag 21-1 mission at Nellis AFB, Nev., Feb. 8, 2021. Red Flag prepares maintenance personnel, ground controllers and space and cyber operators to support tasks within the same tactical environment as pilots and senior leaders.
Hill AFB participates in Red Flag 21-1
- 2nd Lt. Bethany Karlberg, 432nd Wing and 432nd Air Expeditionary Wing
