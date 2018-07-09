Dr. Peter Crabtree, New Zealand General Manager Science, Innovation and International, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and Head of NZ Space Agency (right/center) poses for a photo with 14th Air Force, Joint Force Space Component Command and NZ Space Agency officials after a mission briefing at the 14th Air Force headquarters building at Vandenberg Air Force Base, June 25. During the visit Dr. Crabtree and NZ Space Agency staff members discussed space operations with personnel at 14th Air Force, Space Launch Complex-4, the Joint Space Operations Center, the 18th Space Control Squadron and the Space Rapid Capabilities Office.