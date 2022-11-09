SSgt. Mitch Rinehart currently works as a Contracting Officer at the 30th Contracting Squadron.
At work, this Hawk assists SLD 30 agencies as a Contracting Officer who is responsible for administrating a $7 million dollar contract portfolio. He provides business advice on multiple infrastructure projects that improve the quality of life for VSFB, and offers a focal point to all VSFB personnel for the 30 CONS mission!
"I joined the USAF to learn a skill that can set me up for a successful career," said Rinehart.